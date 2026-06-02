BTS to release special vinyl edition of Arirang album with bonus tracks ahead of 13th year anniversary

BTS will release a special vinyl edition of their latest album ahead of the group's 13th year anniversary.

According to the group's agency BigHit Music, the vinyl will be released on Friday (Jun 12), one day before BTS celebrates their 13th anniversary.

The vinyl edition will include all 14 tracks from BTS' latest album, Arirang, along with two bonus tracks – Voice Message: Love Song and the Korean version of Normal – bringing the total number of tracks to 16.

Pre-orders opened on Tuesday morning (Jun 2). According to the official BTS Weverse platform, the pre-order allocations on Korean, Japanese, US and global sales platforms sold out within an hour of launch.

The release comes as BTS continues its comeback activities following the completion of all seven members' mandatory military service.

The group is currently on its Arirang world tour and is scheduled to perform in Singapore on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22, 2026.