BTS and Spotify to collaborate on themed cruise on Seoul's Han River

If you're an ARMY who'll be in South Korea between Mar 27 and 29, here's some good news. K-pop boy group BTS and streaming platform Spotify are collaborating on a cruise event called Swimside. The three-day event – which takes its name from Swim, the title track of BTS' upcoming Arirang album – will feature a cruise around the Han River in Seoul with attendees on board listening to BTS songs.

There will be three boarding sessions each day, between 5.30pm and 10.30pm.

According to Spotify, some of the activities fans can look forward to include limited-edition merchandise, a signature drink and a special message from BTS.

BTS themselves, however, will not be appearing at the event.