BTS and Spotify to collaborate on themed cruise on Seoul's Han River
The Swimside cruise event by K-pop superstars BTS and streaming platform Spotify will take place on Han River in South Korea from Mar 27 to 29.
If you're an ARMY who'll be in South Korea between Mar 27 and 29, here's some good news. K-pop boy group BTS and streaming platform Spotify are collaborating on a cruise event called Swimside. The three-day event – which takes its name from Swim, the title track of BTS' upcoming Arirang album – will feature a cruise around the Han River in Seoul with attendees on board listening to BTS songs.
There will be three boarding sessions each day, between 5.30pm and 10.30pm.
According to Spotify, some of the activities fans can look forward to include limited-edition merchandise, a signature drink and a special message from BTS.
BTS themselves, however, will not be appearing at the event.
For a chance to attend the Swimside event, fans must be Spotify Premium users who have already pre-saved Arirang by BTS. Applications are currently open until Mar 19.
The application form, along with additional details, can be found on the Swimside event's official website.
Winners will be notified individually on Mar 23.
Swimside is one of several official events lined up for ARMYs as BTS prepares to release its new album Arirang on Mar 20. The 14-track record will feature producers including Diplo and Ryan Tedder.
A day after the album’s release, the group will hold the BTS The Comeback Live Arirang show, which will stream exclusively on Netflix.
BTS will then embark on a world tour beginning in April at South Korea's Goyang Stadium, with stops across Japan, the US and Europe. The group will perform in Singapore for four nights: Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22.