BTS' Suga co-authors music-based therapy manual for children with autism

Fans of Suga will be happy to know that the artist is showing off multiple talents beyond music. The BTS member has co-authored a manual for a music-based therapy programme aimed at supporting children and adolescents with autism.

Titled MIND Program, the book is available for pre-order with a wider release in bookstores across South Korea expected on Thursday (Mar 19), Severance Hospital in Seoul announced on Tuesday.

The book was co-authored by Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, and a research team chaired by Professor Cheon Keun-ah, a psychiatry professor at Yonsei University College of Medicine’s Severance Hospital, who is also the lead author.

MIND – which stands for Music, Interaction, Network and Diversity – is a music-based therapeutic framework designed to help children with autism build social and communication skills.

The MIND Program focuses on interaction through music. Activities such as playing instruments and participating in ensemble sessions are used to help children develop skills like listening, turn-taking and coordination.