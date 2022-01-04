Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

BTS members Suga, RM and Jin recover from COVID-19, are out of quarantine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

BTS members Suga, RM and Jin recover from COVID-19, are out of quarantine

The trio are now able to return to their daily activities, according to a statement by Big Hit Music. 

BTS members Suga, RM and Jin recover from COVID-19, are out of quarantine
FILE- Members of South Korean K-pop band (from left) BTS, V, SUGA, JIN, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin, and j-hope pose for photographers ahead of a press conference to introduce their new single "Butter" in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
Richa Liz Mathew
04 Jan 2022 02:19PM (Updated: 04 Jan 2022 02:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The new year comes with good news for BTS ARMYs. Suga, RM and Jin have recovered from COVID-19 and are out of quarantine. 

Big Hit Music first released a statement on Monday (Jan 3) confirming that Suga had recovered. The songwriter and rapper, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, was the first to have tested positive on Dec 24. 

On Tuesday, the entertainment label shared that RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, and Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, have fully recovered as well. They both tested positive a day after Suga.

They are now all able to return to their daily activities. 

The trio tested positive upon their return to South Korea after travelling to the United States for their 'Permission To Dance on Stage' concert in Los Angeles. 

Related:

The health update by the group's management included a note of thanks to fans for their concern as well as to "those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19".

"We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority and vigilantly follow healthcare guidelines," the company said in their official statement. 

Fans have taken to social media to celebrate the news and share their relief over the recovery of their favourite idols.

"Yoongi, Namjoon and Jin have now fully recovered – they are finally Covid-free BEST NEWS EVER," tweeted a fan.

Source: CNA/sr

Related Topics

celebrity BTS

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us