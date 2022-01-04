BTS members Suga, RM and Jin recover from COVID-19, are out of quarantine
The trio are now able to return to their daily activities, according to a statement by Big Hit Music.
The new year comes with good news for BTS ARMYs. Suga, RM and Jin have recovered from COVID-19 and are out of quarantine.
Big Hit Music first released a statement on Monday (Jan 3) confirming that Suga had recovered. The songwriter and rapper, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, was the first to have tested positive on Dec 24.
On Tuesday, the entertainment label shared that RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, and Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, have fully recovered as well. They both tested positive a day after Suga.
They are now all able to return to their daily activities.
The trio tested positive upon their return to South Korea after travelling to the United States for their 'Permission To Dance on Stage' concert in Los Angeles.
The health update by the group's management included a note of thanks to fans for their concern as well as to "those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19".
"We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority and vigilantly follow healthcare guidelines," the company said in their official statement.
Fans have taken to social media to celebrate the news and share their relief over the recovery of their favourite idols.
"Yoongi, Namjoon and Jin have now fully recovered – they are finally Covid-free BEST NEWS EVER," tweeted a fan.