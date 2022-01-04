BTS members Suga, RM and Jin recover from COVID-19, are out of quarantine

The new year comes with good news for BTS ARMYs. Suga, RM and Jin have recovered from COVID-19 and are out of quarantine.

Big Hit Music first released a statement on Monday (Jan 3) confirming that Suga had recovered. The songwriter and rapper, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, was the first to have tested positive on Dec 24.

On Tuesday, the entertainment label shared that RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, and Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, have fully recovered as well. They both tested positive a day after Suga.

They are now all able to return to their daily activities.

The trio tested positive upon their return to South Korea after travelling to the United States for their 'Permission To Dance on Stage' concert in Los Angeles.