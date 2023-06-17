BTS’ Suga in Singapore: A ‘baby’ ARMY’s account of the K-pop star's Agust D concert

When BTS announced that they would be going on hiatus in the middle of 2022, I was heartbroken like every other member of the K-pop group's ARMY.

With Jin and J-Hope doing their military service in South Korea – and V, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and Suga to follow suit – I knew that the next BTS concert as a full septet was going to take a while.

They'd been to Singapore twice – way back in 2014 for the Red Bullet tour and in 2019, where they performed to a sold out crowd at the National Stadium for their Love Yourself world tour.

But as a self-professed 27-year-old "baby ARMY" who only relatively recently joined the fandom (the uplifting messages of their music was a comfort during the pandemic), I wanted to experience what it was like – even if it wasn't the full band for now.