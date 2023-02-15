BTS’ Suga announces first solo tour including 2 shows in Singapore in June

Suga, one seventh of K-pop superstars BTS, will be making a two-night stop in Singapore as part of his world tour under his other stage persona, Agust D.

He will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Jun 17 and 18.

Suga is the first BTS member to launch a solo tour, as he announced a series of global concerts which will kick off in April.

He’ll begin his world tour in the United States, where he’ll be performing in New York, New Jersey, Illinois and California with multiple dates at each venue.

He'll then head to Asia, making stops in Jakarta, Bangkok, Seoul, and of course, Singapore. He will also have shows in Japan.

Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, rose to fame as one of seven members in BTS, the Grammy-nominated group behind hits such as Dynamite and Butter.

Ticketing details not yet been revealed.