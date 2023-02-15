BTS’ Suga announces first solo tour including 2 shows in Singapore in June
The South Korean rapper and boybander will be performing on Jun 17 and 18 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
Suga, one seventh of K-pop superstars BTS, will be making a two-night stop in Singapore as part of his world tour under his other stage persona, Agust D.
He will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Jun 17 and 18.
Suga is the first BTS member to launch a solo tour, as he announced a series of global concerts which will kick off in April.
He’ll begin his world tour in the United States, where he’ll be performing in New York, New Jersey, Illinois and California with multiple dates at each venue.
He'll then head to Asia, making stops in Jakarta, Bangkok, Seoul, and of course, Singapore. He will also have shows in Japan.
Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, rose to fame as one of seven members in BTS, the Grammy-nominated group behind hits such as Dynamite and Butter.
Ticketing details not yet been revealed.
The rapper-songwriter-producer last performed in Singapore in Jan 2019, as part of BTS Love Yourself world tour. The sold-out concert was held at the National Stadium and drew an audience of 45,000 fans.
In 2022, BTS announced a hiatus until 2025 as its members fulfill their country’s mandatory military service and pursue solo projects.
“We support and encourage our artists and are beyond proud that they will each now have time to explore their unique interests and do their duty by being of service to the country they call home,” the Big Hit music label said back in October 2022.