BTS tickets: SPF, CASE warn of scams ahead of Singapore concert presales
The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) recently issued advisories on concert tickets for K-pop superstars BTS, ahead of the presale session for the septet's upcoming Singapore concert.
The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and consumer watchdog Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) have recently warned fans of the need to exercise caution when buying concert tickets. These advisories come just as fans of K-pop superstars BTS are heading into the presale sessions for the septet's upcoming Arirang concert in Singapore.
CASE president Melvin Yong cautioned fans to "only purchase tickets through official and authorised ticketing channels" and to be wary of third-party sellers, especially those who request for advance payment.
He added that ticket service providers may also void tickets that have been resold.
"Purchasing tickets from unauthorised sources may therefore expose consumers not only to the risk of scams, but also the possibility of being denied entry to the event," he wrote.
"As demand for major concert events continues to grow, CASE and the Consumer Protection Review Panel, which I co-chair, remain committed to working with industry stakeholders to strengthen consumer protection in the ticketing ecosystem and improve safeguards against ticket scams."
Similarly, SPF outlined a common method used by scammers, which includes sending screenshots or videos of fake tickets or receipts to victims and rushing them into paying, claiming that they did not receive any payment from the victims, and then becoming uncontactable.
As such, SPF urged fans to only buy tickets from authorised channels like Ticketmaster, adding that Ticketmaster’s terms and conditions prohibit the transfer or resale of tickets and anyone found using resale tickets may be denied entry without a refund.
SPF also added that it has reached out to resale platform Carousell to remove ticket listings for the upcoming Arirang concert.
BTS will perform at the National Stadium on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22 as part of their ongoing Arirang world tour. Presale sessions for the concert will commence at 12pm on Wednesday (Jun 3) for ARMY membership holders, with a second presale session happening on Jun 4 for Live Nation members.
General sales will then be held on Jun 5.
Demand for the Arirang concert has been exceptionally high around the world, with tickets for shows in the likes of South Korea, the US and Europe selling out within hours.