BTS' V sets two Guinness World Records with his personal Instagram account

BTS member V certainly has very enthusiastic fans. On Monday (Dec 13), Guinness World Records confirmed that the K-pop star broke the world record for the fastest time to hit 1 million and 10 million followers on Instagram at his @thv account.

All seven members of the group launched their personal and verified Instagram accounts on Dec 6 but V outdid the others when he hit 1 million followers in 43 minutes and 10 million followers in just four hours and 53 minutes.

NCT’s Taeil held the previous record, with 1 million followers in one hour and 45 minutes.