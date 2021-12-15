Logo
BTS' V sets two Guinness World Records with his personal Instagram account
The singer took just 43 minutes to hit 1 million followers and four hours and 53 minutes to hit 10 million on his @thv page. 

South Korean K-pop boy band BTS member V poses for a photo session during a press conference on BTS new album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' in Seoul on November 20, 2020. Jung Yeon-je / AFP

Richa Liz Mathew
15 Dec 2021 12:53PM (Updated: 15 Dec 2021 12:53PM)
BTS member V certainly has very enthusiastic fans. On Monday (Dec 13), Guinness World Records confirmed that the K-pop star broke the world record for the fastest time to hit 1 million and 10 million followers on Instagram at his @thv account. 

All seven members of the group launched their personal and verified Instagram accounts on Dec 6 but V outdid the others when he hit 1 million followers in 43 minutes and 10 million followers in just four hours and 53 minutes. 

NCT’s Taeil held the previous record, with 1 million followers in one hour and 45 minutes.

V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, currently has 25.9 million (and counting!) followers as of Dec 15 while JinSugaJ-HopeRMJimin and Jungkook are not too far behind with more than 20 million followers each.

Given their massive star power, these numbers will surely continue to climb in the coming weeks.

The BTS boys are no strangers to smashing world records. The group’s English hit Butter has several Guinness World Records too, including for "Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours" with 108,200,000 views and "Most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours" with 11,042,335 global streams.

Will they be breaking more records in 2022? 

Source: CNA/sr

