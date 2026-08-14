BTS star V reveals hearing loss issues amid Arirang world tour
During a recent Weverse Live stream, V revealed that his hearing has been poor for the past two and a half years, while Jungkook revealed the pain he has been experiencing during their ongoing Arirang world tour.
BTS member V has opened up about a long‑running hearing issue, telling fans he’s been receiving medication and hospital care for more than two years.
The 29‑year‑old idol, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, discussed his health during a Weverse Live stream on Tuesday (Aug 11), shortly after he and fellow BTS member Jungkook wrapped their Arirang show in Baltimore, a city in the US.
V told viewers: “My ears have been bad for the past two and a half years. If the left one hears at about 100 right now, the right one hears only 30.”
He didn’t reveal the cause but confirmed he’s been undergoing treatment.
Jungkook also admitted he’s been pushing through pain on tour, revealing he’s dangerously close to developing a stress fracture in his leg.
He said: “My shin is right at the point just before a stress fracture. Even today on stage, my heart was set on running around, but it hurt too much at points and I couldn’t."
Doctors have warned him about inflammation and early bone damage.
Jungkook told fans: “It hasn’t reached a stress fracture yet, but there’s a lot of inflammation in my shin, and I think there’s some microdamage to the bone. I’ll be careful with myself so I can finish this tour properly.”
BTS are currently halfway through their massive Arirang world tour, which will make its stops in Singapore in December and is set to conclude in the Philippines in March 2027.
Last month, the band shocked fans by taking themselves out of the running for the 2027 Grammy Awards.
All seven members – RM, Jimin, V, Suga, Jungkook, Jin and J‑Hope – posted an identical message explaining that none of their music, including tracks from Arirang, will be put forward for next year’s Grammys.
The move was in direct response to the Recording Academy’s new Asian‑specific category, which they say reduces artists to “region or language” rather than judging the music itself.
Translated into English, the social media statement said: “We have decided not to enter the Grammys this year.
"I hope that music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language.
"Thank you to Army and everyone who is always with us.”
Their withdrawal came as Swim, the group’s recent US chart‑topper, had been widely tipped as a major contender for Song of the Year. But the track’s English‑language lyrics would have made it ineligible for the Recording Academy’s newly introduced Best Asian Pop Music Performance category, which requires “meaningful use” of an Asian language.
Despite being nominated five times and making history as the first K-pop act to receive Grammy nods, BTS are yet to be awarded by the Recording Academy.