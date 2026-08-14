BTS star V reveals hearing loss issues amid Arirang world tour

BTS member V has opened up about a long‑running hearing issue, telling fans he’s been receiving medication and hospital care for more than two years.

The 29‑year‑old idol, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, discussed his health during a Weverse Live stream on Tuesday (Aug 11), shortly after he and fellow BTS member Jungkook wrapped their Arirang show in Baltimore, a city in the US.

V told viewers: “My ears have been bad for the past two and a half years. If the left one hears at about 100 right now, the right one hears only 30.”

He didn’t reveal the cause but confirmed he’s been undergoing treatment.

Jungkook also admitted he’s been pushing through pain on tour, revealing he’s dangerously close to developing a stress fracture in his leg.

He said: “My shin is right at the point just before a stress fracture. Even today on stage, my heart was set on running around, but it hurt too much at points and I couldn’t."

Doctors have warned him about inflammation and early bone damage.

Jungkook told fans: “It hasn’t reached a stress fracture yet, but there’s a lot of inflammation in my shin, and I think there’s some microdamage to the bone. I’ll be careful with myself so I can finish this tour properly.”

BTS are currently halfway through their massive Arirang world tour, which will make its stops in Singapore in December and is set to conclude in the Philippines in March 2027.