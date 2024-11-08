BTS star V star releasing remix of Bing Crosby's White Christmas

BTS star V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, is set to release a new version of the late Bing Crosby’s yuletide classic White Christmas featuring his music hero.

The 28-year-old K-pop star has been given the blessing of the late jazz legend’s estate to release a new interpretation of the 1942 festive hit – which was originally penned for the musical film Holiday Inn and later soundtracked Crosby’s iconic 1959 blockbuster of the same name.

The South Korean star admits it’s a huge honour to have sung alongside his “idol” and says he did so with the “utmost sincerity and admiration for him”.

He said in a statement: “I’m so grateful to have had the chance to be featured in a song with my all-time favourite jazz artist, Bing Crosby.

“I grew up listening to his song It’s Been A Long, Long Time countless times a day, and I feel incredibly fortunate and honoured to have sung along on White Christmas with the voice of someone I consider an idol.

"Being a huge fan of his, I sang with the utmost sincerity and admiration for him, and I hope many people enjoy it as much as I enjoyed singing it. Lastly, I wish a lovely holiday season to everyone listening to the song.”

Crosby’s daughter, Mary Crosby, added: “As a family, we are thrilled to have V and Dad singing together on this ultimate Christmas song.”

The new version of White Christmas will be released on Dec 6.



White Christmas topped the Billboard chart for 11 weeks in 1942 and returned to No 1 in December 1943 and 1944.

The song – which was penned by songwriting legend Irving Berlin – won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1942.

In the film, it’s a duet with late actress Marjorie Reynolds, however, her voice was dubbed by late film contralto singer Martha Mears.

Crosby had to re-record the track in 1947 because the original 1942 master was damaged due to frequent use. The new version featured the Trotter Orchestra and the Darby Singers and it’s the 1947 version – with added flutes and celesta – that is played on the radio at Christmastime.