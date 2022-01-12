Merchandise from BTS' V sold out so quickly, even Lea Salonga couldn’t get one

Were you one of the fans trying desperately to snag a piece of merchandise from the “Artist-Made Collection" by K-pop stars BTS but failed as it sold out really quickly?

Filipino singing sensation Lea Salonga knows exactly how you feel.

The 50-year-old star, who’s best known as the singing voice of Disney characters Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan in Mulan, expressed her disappointment at not being able to get her hands on the collection by group member V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung.

The items – made up of the Mute Boston Bag and three brooches – went on sale on Tuesday (Jan 11).

A few days before they went on sale, Salonga tweeted, “Let the Hunger Games begin”, and as everything sold out, she tweeted, “The bloodbath was real”.