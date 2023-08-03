V of BTS to release solo album, will collaborate with NewJeans producer

BTS' V will be the next member of the K-pop boy group to release a solo album – and he is bringing the big guns. V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, will collaborate with Min Hee-jin, CEO of ADOR and the mastermind producer behind girl group NewJeans.

On Wednesday (Aug 2), BigHit Music officially announced that a solo album from V was in the works. In the press release, V said: "I'm nervous but happy. It will be an album of my taste. There'll be a lot to see."

He added: "I prepared for the album thinking that ARMY (fans of BTS) will be happy with it. I hope you all look forward to it too. You will see a new side of V that's different from BTS' V."

Leading the album's production is Min Hee-jin who said: "I was offered the project late last year. I hope you focus on the music. I have prepared music based on V's taste. Rather than the style we're used to, we stuck to what we wanted to try and what we could pull off. It was hectic and busy but I think we ended up with a fun work."

ADOR and BigHit Music are both labels under HYBE.

Details such as the release date of V's album and its tracklist have not yet been announced.

Both V and Min have enjoyed great success in 2023. The former was recently named the new global brand ambassador for luxury jewellery brand Cartier and is the face of its Panthere line.

The latter, on the other hand, is experiencing continued success with NewJeans who recently scored their first No 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart and became the first-ever K-pop girl group to have three songs chart simultaneously on the Billboard Hot 100.