BTS wins Artiste of the Year at fan-voted American Music Awards

Song of the Year went to Golden, the upbeat tune from the Netflix animated movie KPop Demon Hunters.

Twenty-year-old indie musician Sombr was named the recipient of Best Rock/Alternative Song for his hit Back To Friends.

"I wrote this song when I was 19 and depressed all by myself in my bedroom," he said on stage. "So being here, I never would have expected that."

He later won Best Rock/Alternative Album for his debut album, I Barely Know Her.

K-pop girl group Twice, who are currently in the final leg of their This Is For world tour, nabbed the award for Best Female K-pop Artiste.

This marks the nonet's first American Music Award.

Twice, comprising Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu, beat out other popular girl groups including Blackpink and Le Sserafim.

In a statement, the official page of Twice said: "Thank you so much to all the Onces who voted for us and made this possible. We truly couldn't have done it without you! A million thanks and all our love."