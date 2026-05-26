BTS wins Artiste of the Year at fan-voted American Music Awards
The K-pop superstars also won the award for Song of the Summer with Swim.
K-pop stars BTS were celebrated on Monday (May 25) with the top award of Artiste of the Year at the fan-voted American Music Awards (AMAs).
The group also claimed the Song of the Summer honour for the single Swim at the ceremony in Las Vegas.
BTS prevailed over Taylor Swift, winner of the most AMAs of any artist over her career, as well as stars including Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga and others.
They opened the show dressed in all-black outfits and black sunglasses, in a pre-recorded performance of Hooligan from the Vegas concert stop on the group's Arirang world tour.
Song of the Year went to Golden, the upbeat tune from the Netflix animated movie KPop Demon Hunters.
Twenty-year-old indie musician Sombr was named the recipient of best rock/alternative song for his hit Back To Friends.
"I wrote this song when I was 19 and depressed all by myself in my bedroom," he said on stage. "So being here, I never would have expected that."
He later won best rock/alternative album for his debut album, I Barely Know Her.