Singaporean short film Buah wins top prize at Palm Springs International ShortFest

Singaporean short film Buah ("fruit" in Malay) has nabbed the Best of Festival prize at this year's Palm Springs International ShortFest – the highest honour at the renowned short film festival. The festival took place from Jun 23 to 29 in California and saw hundreds of shorts from over 60 countries.

The film follows a pregnant woman, Siti (Tysha Khan), who doesn’t want to be a mother and is secretly trying everything to rid herself of the foetus. When she meets a carefree female bus driver who is actually a spiritual entity, Siti realises that the only way out may be to become one herself.

Written and directed by Jen Nee Lim and produced by Lee Ke Ning, Buah premiered at the 30th Busan International Film Festival in 2025. Since then, the film has been officially selected by 18 international film festivals across Asia, Europe, North America and Africa, including the prestigious Sundance Film Festival.