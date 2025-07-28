K-pop group I-dle and Chinese singer Cai Xukun to headline inaugural Bubbling & Boiling festival in Singapore

Bubbling & Boiling Music and Arts Festival, a popular event from China, will be in Singapore for the first very time this September. The inaugural Bubbling & Boiling Music and Arts Festival Singapore will take place at the Resorts World Ballroom of Resorts World Sentosa on Sep 13 and 14.

On Friday (Jul 25), organisers announced that K-pop group I-dle and Chinese singer Cai Xukun will headline the festival on each day, respectively. The team also hinted that more acts will be revealed in the coming weeks.