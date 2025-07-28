K-pop group I-dle and Chinese singer Cai Xukun to headline inaugural Bubbling & Boiling festival in Singapore
Held at Resorts World Ballroom of Resorts World Sentosa, the two-day event marks the first Singapore iteration of the popular Chinese festival.
Bubbling & Boiling Music and Arts Festival, a popular event from China, will be in Singapore for the first very time this September. The inaugural Bubbling & Boiling Music and Arts Festival Singapore will take place at the Resorts World Ballroom of Resorts World Sentosa on Sep 13 and 14.
On Friday (Jul 25), organisers announced that K-pop group I-dle and Chinese singer Cai Xukun will headline the festival on each day, respectively. The team also hinted that more acts will be revealed in the coming weeks.
Formerly known as (G)I-dle, I-dle consists of members Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua and released a string of chart-topping hits including Tomboy, Queencard and Fate.
Speaking with CNA Lifestyle at a Skechers event last month, Minnie said that the group rebranded to its new name following contract renewals.
“Since this is the new chapter of our group, I think it’s a good time to rebrand,” said the Thailand-born singer.
Cai Xukun, more popularly known as Kun, first found fame through his participation in multiple idol survival shows such as Super Idol and Idol Producer. He eventually won first place for the latter series and became a member of the C-pop boy band Nine Percent.
Following the group's disbandment, Kun has established himself as a popular solo artiste with numerous brand deals and hit songs to his name. His last concert in Singapore was in 2023.
Ticketing details for Bubbling & Boiling Music and Arts Festival Singapore will be revealed at a later date.