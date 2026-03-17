Buffy reboot cancelled, says original series star Sarah Michelle Gellar

The new Buffy was announced last year and was set to see Gellar reprise her role as Buffy Summers, who in the original series had been a teenager battling demons and vampires as she navigated high school.

"I want to thank Chloe Zhao, because I never thought I would find myself back in Buffy’s stylish yet affordable boots," Gellar said.

"Thanks to Chloe, I was reminded how much I love her and how much she means not only to me but to all of you. And this doesn’t change any of that.

"And I promise if the apocalypse actually comes, you can still beep me," she quipped.

Zhao, whose period piece Hamnet missed out on the best picture Oscar on Sunday, told Variety on the red carpet that she hadn't been surprised by the project's cancellation.

"Things happen for a reason," Zhao said.

"I had an incredible time with Sarah, with the whole cast and crew doing this and we, first and foremost, see ourselves as the guardians of the original show.

"Our priority has always been to be truthful to the show, and be truthful to our fans."