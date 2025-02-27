Michelle Trachtenberg, star of Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl, dies at 39

Michelle Trachtenberg, a former child star who appeared in the 1996 Harriet The Spy hit movie and went on to co-star in two buzzy millennial-era TV shows – Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl – has died. She was 39.

Police responded to a 911 call shortly after 8am on Wednesday (Feb 26) at a 51-storey luxury apartment tower in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighbourhood where officers found Trachtenberg "unconscious and unresponsive”, according to an NYPD statement.

Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene. No foul play was suspected and the New York Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of death, police said.

“The family requests privacy for their loss," Trachtenberg's representative, Gary Mantoosh, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Trachtenberg was eight when she began playing Nona Mecklenberg on Nickelodeon’s The Adventures Of Pete & Pete from 1994 to 1996 and then starred in the title role in the film adaptations of Harriet The Spy and Inspector Gadget, opposite Matthew Broderick.

“Michelle comes off as genuine because she really is a genuine kid. Everyone can identify with her,” said Debby Beece, president of Nickelodeon Movies in 1996.