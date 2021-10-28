Watch the trailer: Chris Evans is the voice of Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story spin-off

Fasten your seatbelts, Disney and Pixar have just launched the teaser trailer for their upcoming animated Toy Story spin-off Lightyear.

First announced almost a year ago at the 2020 Disney Investor Day, the film will be directed by veteran Pixar animator Angus MacLane (Finding Dory).

Centred around Buzz Lightyear, it serves as “the definitive origin story” of the character that inspired the famous action figure in the classic Toy Story movies. While major plot details are still under wraps, the first trailer reveals that Pixar’s upcoming release will chronicle the character’s journey from a young test pilot to space ranger.

What’s more, the voice behind the titular space ranger will be none other than Marvel regular, Captain America himself, Chris Evans.

"This is its own thing… It's the Buzz Lightyear movie. It's that character but as the space ranger, not as the toy,” MacLane told Entertainment Weekly. “In the Toy Story universe, it would be like a movie that maybe Andy would have seen, that would have made him want a Buzz Lightyear figure.”

Set to the tune of David Bowie’s Starman, the movie’s teaser trailer has all the makings of a sci-fi action epic. Throw in a couple of nods to the original series, such as the ranger’s iconic spacesuit and his “To infinity and beyond” catchphrase, and the trailer promises fans an action-packed blast from the past.

Director MacLane even teased the possibility of Emperor Zurg making an appearance, saying, “If the core elements of what Buzz is were to be paid off correctly... you'd probably want to make sure that at some point he had a recognisable antagonist”.

“Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep,” Evans said in a press release. “I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day.”

Lightyear is set to premiere in theatres in June 2022.