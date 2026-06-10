Perfect Crown star Byeon Woo-seok to hold Singapore fan meeting in September
As part of the actor's newly announced fan meeting tour, titled The Secret Library, Byeon Woo-seok will meet fans in Singapore on Sep 18.
Have you missed seeing South Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok on your screens since the finales of both Perfect Crown and Jae-seok's B&B Rules? The good news is that you can soon catch the superstar live in the flesh. Byeon, 34, announced on Tuesday (Jun 9) that he will embark on a new fan meeting tour, titled The Secret Library, which will see him meeting fans all over Asia.
The Singapore leg of the tour will take place on Sep 18 at The Star Theatre and is organised by CK Star Entertainment. More details, including ticket prices, will be announced at a later date.
Other stops on The Secret Library include Seoul, Bangkok, Taipei and Manila.
The Secret Library marks Byeon's return to Singapore after a two-year absence. He was previously in the country for his Summer Letter tour, held at the Singapore Expo.
Byeon Woo-seok debuted as a model in 2010 and got his first acting role in 2016's Dear My Friends. He steadily appeared in supporting roles and got his big break in 2020 through the hit drama Record Of Youth, in which he played a model-turned-actor controlled by his mother.
Since then, Byeon has appeared in multiple high-profile series, including 2023's Strong Girl Nam-soon, 2024's Lovely Runner and of course, this year's Perfect Crown, alongside IU and Gong Seung-yeon.