Perfect Crown star Byeon Woo-seok to hold Singapore fan meeting in September

Have you missed seeing South Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok on your screens since the finales of both Perfect Crown and Jae-seok's B&B Rules? The good news is that you can soon catch the superstar live in the flesh. Byeon, 34, announced on Tuesday (Jun 9) that he will embark on a new fan meeting tour, titled The Secret Library, which will see him meeting fans all over Asia.

The Singapore leg of the tour will take place on Sep 18 at The Star Theatre and is organised by CK Star Entertainment. More details, including ticket prices, will be announced at a later date.

Other stops on The Secret Library include Seoul, Bangkok, Taipei and Manila.