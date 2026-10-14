Who is Callina Liang, the actress playing Chun-Li in the new Street Fighter movie?

“She’s quick to anger sometimes. When I’m really hungry, I get ‘hangry’ really easily,” she chuckled. Liang also shares some vital statistics with the character – same height (169cm), same blood type (A). “And when you look at her likes and dislikes in the video games, her likes are desserts, fruit and candy, and I’m like, ‘Oh, that is also 100 per cent me.’”

Other comparisons are more serious. “She doesn’t really have any family members other than her father … and me too,” she says. “I don’t have any siblings, and I only have my dad. So growing up it was just me and my dad and no one else.

“She’s also pretty stubborn, very headstrong, very determined,” she added. “If she wants something, she’s gonna get it done. So I also related to her in that way … and as a woman, just navigating in this world by yourself. I moved away from my family at a pretty young age. I was in boarding school from the age of five.”

Liang’s global upbringing has clearly shaped her. Canadian by birth – she was born in Vancouver but was there for a matter of weeks before her family headed to Beijing – she moved to Sydney in 2010, partly for her father’s work in real estate and partly to learn English.

Four years later, she shipped out to Singapore, where the acting bug really kicked in. She first attended Australian International School before going to LASALLE College of the Arts to study Performance. When she dropped out of high school to study drama, her father gave her four years to make it work – or return to education for a career in medical research.

FIGHTING FOR REPRESENTATION

After moving to New York in 2019 to further her acting studies, Liang has more than proved herself to her father. She has already worked with Steven Soderbergh in his highly effective 2024 ghost chiller Presence, opposite Lucy Liu, and the high school drama Bad Genius (also 2024), alongside Benedict Wong.