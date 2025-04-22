Pop singer Camila Cabello to hold concert in Singapore in August
This marks the Senorita and Havana star’s first Singapore concert.
Multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Camila Cabello will be holding her first Singapore concert as one of two Asian stops on her Yours, C tour; the other is Kaohsiung in Taiwan.
The Senorita and Havana singer is set to perform at The Star Theatre on Aug 12 at 8pm. Ticket prices have yet to be announced.
The presale for Mastercard cardholders will begin from Apr 29, 10am till Apr 30, 10am. The presale for Live Nation members will start on May 2 from 10am to 11.59pm.
General sale will be available from May 5 at 10am via www.ticketmaster.sg.
Cabello rose to stardom as a member of pop girl group Fifth Harmony, which now consists of members Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui.
After departing from the group in 2016 to pursue her solo career, the singer-songwriter has scored hits such as Never Be the Same as well as collaborations with singer Shawn Mendes on I Know What You Did Last Summer, and with rapper Machine Gun Kelly on Bad Things.
Her newest 2024 album, C,XOXO, contains popular tracks such as I Luv It and He Knows.
The pop icon will kick off the Yours, C tour in Marbella, Spain in June as well as European states like Paris, London and Dublin before hitting Singapore and Taiwan.