Pop singer Camila Cabello to hold concert in Singapore in August

Multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Camila Cabello will be holding her first Singapore concert as one of two Asian stops on her Yours, C tour; the other is Kaohsiung in Taiwan.

The Senorita and Havana singer is set to perform at The Star Theatre on Aug 12 at 8pm. Ticket prices have yet to be announced.

The presale for Mastercard cardholders will begin from Apr 29, 10am till Apr 30, 10am. The presale for Live Nation members will start on May 2 from 10am to 11.59pm.

General sale will be available from May 5 at 10am via www.ticketmaster.sg.