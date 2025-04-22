Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Pop singer Camila Cabello to hold concert in Singapore in August
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Entertainment

Pop singer Camila Cabello to hold concert in Singapore in August

This marks the Senorita and Havana star’s first Singapore concert.

Pop singer Camila Cabello to hold concert in Singapore in August

Camila Cabello at the Chanel Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented Mar 11, 2025. in Paris. (Photo: AP Photo/Christophe Ena).

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Charis Gan
22 Apr 2025 04:40PM (Updated: 22 Apr 2025 04:48PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Camila Cabello will be holding her first Singapore concert as one of two Asian stops on her Yours, C tour; the other is Kaohsiung in Taiwan.

The Senorita and Havana singer is set to perform at The Star Theatre on Aug 12 at 8pm. Ticket prices have yet to be announced. 

The presale for Mastercard cardholders will begin from Apr 29, 10am till Apr 30, 10am. The presale for Live Nation members will start on May 2 from 10am to 11.59pm.

General sale will be available from May 5 at 10am via www.ticketmaster.sg.

Cabello rose to stardom as a member of pop girl group Fifth Harmony, which now consists of members Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui. 

After departing from the group in 2016 to pursue her solo career, the singer-songwriter has scored hits such as Never Be the Same as well as collaborations with singer Shawn Mendes on I Know What You Did Last Summer, and with rapper Machine Gun Kelly on Bad Things. 

Her newest 2024 album, C,XOXO, contains popular tracks such as I Luv It and He Knows.

The pop icon will kick off the Yours, C tour in Marbella, Spain in June as well as European states like Paris, London and Dublin before hitting Singapore and Taiwan.

Source: CNA/cg

Related Topics

Celebrities music concerts
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement