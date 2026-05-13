Cannes Film Festival 2026: Gong Li, Peter Jackson and what happened on the first day

POLITICS DOMINATED THE JURY INTRODUCTION

At the introduction of the jury that will decide the Palme d’Or – Cannes’ top honour – jury members spoke bluntly about holding a film festival during a time of geopolitical conflict.

Paul Laverty, the Scottish screenwriter known for his films with director Ken Loach, pointed toward this year’s Cannes poster, of Thelma And Louise, while discussing attending Cannes during what he called “genocide in Gaza.”

Quoting King Lear, he said: “Madmen lead the blind.”

“Cannes has a wonderful poster,” said Laverty. “Isn’t it fascinating to see some of them like Susan Sarandon, Javier Bardem and Mark Ruffalo blacklisted because of their views in opposing the murder of women and children in Gaza? Shame on Hollywood people who do that.”

The nine-member jury is being presided over by Park Chan-wook, the South Korean filmmaker of Oldboy and No Other Choice, who said that politics and cinema go hand in hand.

“Art and politics are not concepts that are in conflict with each other,” said Park. “One cannot disqualify a film on the pretext that it has a political message. Just as one cannot reject a film because it would not be political enough.”

Other jury members include Chloe Zhao, Stellan Skarsgård, Ruth Negga and Demi Moore, who two years ago was celebrated in Cannes for her comeback performance in The Substance.

JAMES FRANCO TURNED UP ON THE RED CARPET

Cannes has sometimes been known for hosting personalities that find a less welcome reception in Hollywood. Three years ago, the festival famously opened with the Johnny Depp film Jeanne Du Barry.