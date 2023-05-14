Cannes Film Festival line-up: Blockbusters with Indiana Jones, Wes Anderson's Asteroid City

The Cannes Film Festival, which will kick off Tuesday (May 16), is such a colossal extravaganza that taking measure of its ups and downs is notoriously difficult. It’s a showcase of the world’s best cinema. It’s a red-carpet spectacular. It’s a French Riviera hive of deal-making.

But by at least some metrics, Cannes – following a cancelled 2020 festival, a much-diminished 2021 edition and a triumphant 2022 return – is finally all the way back.

“Let’s just say it’s gotten very hard to get restaurant reservations again,” says Christine Vachon, the veteran producer and longtime collaborator of Todd Haynes.

When the 76th Cannes Film Festival opens Tuesday with the premiere of Jeanne Du Barry, a historical drama by Maiwenn starring Johnny Depp, the gleaming Cote d’Azur pageant can feel confident that it has weathered the storms of the pandemic and the perceived threat of streaming. (Netflix and Cannes remain at an impasse.)