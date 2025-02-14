Captain America: Brave New World: Questions you might have after watching the new Marvel movie

It's not an absolute must to watch Eternals. However, this movie answers the question of why there is a Godzilla-sized island sticking out of the Indian Ocean.

After all is said and done, some of you might understandably not want to watch 12 hours of content just to comprehend a 118-minute-long movie.

So here are the rapid-fire questions and answers for the time-conscious folks.

WHO IS THE GUY WITH THE HUGE HEAD?

That man is Samuel Sterns, played by actor Tim Blake Nelson. Sterns last appeared in 2008's The Incredible Hulk. An online friend of Bruce Banner, Sterns was helping Banner get rid of his Hulk persona.

However, he was secretly experimenting on Banner's blood for his own research.

Long story short, Sterns later received a gash on his forehead (courtesy of The Abomination) and Banner's blood accidentally entered his wound – causing it to swell, setting him on the path to becoming the villain in Brave New World.

WHY IS THIS GUY SO STRONG?