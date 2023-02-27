Rapper Cardi B says court-ordered community service after strip club brawls 'the best thing' to happen

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B spoke to girls in a police mentorship programme Friday (Feb 24) as part of what she says has been an eye-opening and emotional week performing court-mandated community service for her role in a pair of brawls at New York City strip clubs in 2018.

The 30-year-old Bodak Yellow singer visited an NYPD “Girls Talk” event at the police training academy in Queens and shared what the department said was “her rags to riches story." She danced with teens and posed for photos.

Cardi B's plea deal requires her to perform 15 days of community service by Mar 1 to avoid a 15-day jail sentence.

“I feel like there’s so many people that make y’all probably feel like, ‘This is what’s cool, this is what’s going on, this is what it takes to be lit, this is what it takes to be fire,’” Cardi B told her young audience.

“Sometimes that’s a little bit of peer pressure like on a girl. Don’t fall into that. You know what I’m saying? Like, be great. Be you. You’re amazing. You’re dope yourself.”

The NYPD posted a video to Twitter showing highlights of the event.

That drew criticism from some people, including a retired police lieutenant, who questioned whether Cardi B was an appropriate role model for children given her sometimes provocative lyrics, criminal record and past admission that she drugged and robbed men while working as a stripper before she got famous.