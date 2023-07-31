Cardi B throws microphone at fan after the person tossed a drink at her on stage

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, was initially seen happily performing in a bright orange dress. Then, in the midst of her song, she was sprayed with liquid from the crowd.

Looking stunned, Cardi B then hurled her microphone at someone in the audience as the soundtrack to her song with her vocals played in the background. She proceeded to fix her hair as security appeared to deal with the crowd before she carried on with the rest of her set.

Hours earlier, she was seen chucking her microphone at a DJ at a gig in Las Vegas. Cardi B was performing at Drai’s Beach Club when she became irked after the DJ allegedly cut off her songs too early.

In another clip shared on social media by a fan, the singer was seen shouting out her name before turning and chucking her microphone in the direction of the DJ as if throwing a football.

Fans in Las Vegas reportedly waited two hours in 44.4 degrees Celsius heat before the star performed on stage and Cardi B is said to have asked fans to throw water on her as she complained about the sweltering Sin City heat.

Her rows come after Cardi B told fans she was planning on having a “do not disturb” summer.

She shared her wish for a peaceful summer in early July after her rapper husband Offset accused her in an online rant in June of having “f***** another man” which then prompted her to hit back in a post on Twitter Spaces, telling him to “stop acting stupid”.