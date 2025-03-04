Carl Dean, Dolly Parton's husband of nearly 60 years, dies at 82

Carl Dean, Dolly Parton's husband of nearly 60 years, died Monday (Mar 3) in Nashville, Tennessee. He was 82.

According to a statement provided to The Associated Press by Parton's publicist, Dean will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending.

“Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy," Parton wrote in a statement.

The family has asked for respect and privacy at this time. No cause of death was announced.