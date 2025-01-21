Logo
Underwood sang America The Beautiful without the help of a backing track, following a technical glitch.

Country music star Carrie Underwood sings a cappella at US President Donald Trump's inauguration after technical glitch

Carrie Underwood performs "America the Beautiful" during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool)

21 Jan 2025 10:19AM
Carrie Underwood sung an a cappella version of America The Beautiful at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.

Trump was sworn into office on Jan 20 at an event in Washington DC, and Underwood performed the patriotic song without the help of a backing track, following a technical glitch.

At one point, the country music star told the crowd: "If you know the words, help me out here!"

Underwood, who won the fourth season of American Idol back in 2005, was joined at the event by the Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club.

Underwood previously revealed that she felt "honoured" to have been invited to perform at the historic occasion, where Trump was sworn in as the 47th US President. The singer also urged Americans to "come together in the spirit of unity".

Speaking to E! News, she explained: "I love our country and am honoured to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event.

"I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

Source: Others/Bang Showbiz/cg

