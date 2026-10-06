Carrie Wong on pushing herself for Kidnap Game role and teaching Lee Joon-gi Singlish

What was the most challenging scene for you to shoot?

At the heart of the story is the question of how far you would go to save someone you love.

Some of the most challenging scenes for me were the highly emotional ones where my character is pushed to her limits, struggling with the fear of losing her fiance while doing everything she can to save him. Sustaining that level of emotion while keeping it truthful was definitely challenging.

What surprised you about how this production was run compared with Singaporean sets?

I think what stood out to me most was the scale of the production and how specialised each role was. There were many more people on set, with everyone very focused on their specific area, so it was interesting to experience a slightly different way of working.

How does an international production differ from a Singaporean one?

Except the scale I mentioned, another thing was that the set was largely run in Japanese. We had translators with us, so communication was never really an issue, but it was quite amusing at times because it genuinely felt like I was filming overseas even though all my scenes were shot in Singapore.

More than anything, I really admired the energy and passion everyone brought to the set. There was such a strong sense of dedication to the work, and it was inspiring to be part of that environment.