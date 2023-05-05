Actress Carrie Wong attended the Met Gala afterparty and posed with Michelle Yeoh, Jared Leto and Angelababy

Remember when Desmond Tan attended both Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks earlier this year and got to meet fashion bigwigs and international idols?

Now it’s Mediacorp actress Carrie Wong’s turn and it seems she has one-upped her colleague when it comes to the sheer star power.

Carrie Wong, 29, was in New York last week to attend the re-opening of luxury jewellery brand Tiffany & Co's iconic Fifth Avenue store.

She was also invited to the Met Gala afterparty on May 2.

Both events saw Wong rubbing shoulders with the world's biggest stars, including Michelle Yeoh, Angelababy, Lee Jung-jae, and Jared Leto.