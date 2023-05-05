Actress Carrie Wong attended the Met Gala afterparty and posed with Michelle Yeoh, Jared Leto and Angelababy
The Mediacorp actress says her recent trip to New York was a dream come true.
Remember when Desmond Tan attended both Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks earlier this year and got to meet fashion bigwigs and international idols?
Now it’s Mediacorp actress Carrie Wong’s turn and it seems she has one-upped her colleague when it comes to the sheer star power.
Carrie Wong, 29, was in New York last week to attend the re-opening of luxury jewellery brand Tiffany & Co's iconic Fifth Avenue store.
She was also invited to the Met Gala afterparty on May 2.
Both events saw Wong rubbing shoulders with the world's biggest stars, including Michelle Yeoh, Angelababy, Lee Jung-jae, and Jared Leto.
Wong also shared how grateful she was for the experience on Instagram.
“I’m extremely honoured and grateful to be standing here in New York City for the reopening of @tiffanyandco's Landmark, together with team Singapore. This whole journey has been nothing but amazing and surreal, thank you so much for having me. And to my fellow Singaporeans chasing dreams. They really do happen! Patience is a virtue and let’s continue striving to be a better version of ourselves. We are tiny but mighty,” wrote Wong.
In another post, Wong also gushed about meeting "the legend" Michelle Yeoh at the Met Gala afterparty, adding that she never expected to be “a little part of [the] MET one day”.
“New York really has been nothing but a dream,” she wrote.
Wong's celeb pals including Zhang Zetong, Kimberly Chia and Denise Camillia Tan all took to her comments to express their support for her in the form of fire emojis, while Desmond Tan wrote: “You are a legend!”