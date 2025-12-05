Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, actor who performed in Mortal Kombat, has died at 75

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, a Tokyo-born actor known for his roles in the film Mortal Kombat and TV series The Man In The High Castle has died. He was 75.

Tagawa died surrounded by his family in Santa Barbara from complications due to a stroke, his manager, Margie Weiner, confirmed on Thursday (Dec 4).

“Cary was a rare soul: generous, thoughtful, and endlessly committed to his craft,” she said in an email. “His loss is immeasurable. My heart is with his family, friends, and all who loved him.”

Tagawa's decades of film and TV roles truly got off the ground in 1987 when he appeared in Bernardo Bertolucci’s Oscar-winning film The Last Emperor. Since then, he appeared in such films as Pearl Harbor, Planet Of The Apes and License To Kill.