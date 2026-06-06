Cassandra See, Cherie Lim and ex-Mediacorp stars turn up to support Huang Yiliang at his crab beehoon stall

Several former Mediacorp artistes have rallied behind former actor-turned-hawker Huang Yiliang, whose crab beehoon stall Old Fisherman, at Circuit Road Hawker Centre, made headlines last month after he was allegedly assaulted during a dispute with a neighbouring chicken rice stall owner.

In a video posted on TikTok account Bing Bing Biang Biang, a live streaming platform co-founded by actress Cassandra See, the seven artistes are seen striding towards the camera in formation like they’re the Avengers assembling for one last mission. The clip then cuts to an all-smiles Huang.

Set to Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean, the clip is rather dramatic, complete with fist-pumping and slow-walking.

The group included See, Cherie Lim (who is married to Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim), Amy Koh (the aforementioned fist-pumper), Celine Neo, Jason Oh, Joy Yak (some may remember her as Ji Ji of hosting duo Ji Ji and Zha Zha), and Apple Hong. Henry Thia was also present but left before the clip was filmed.

“We gathered our troops to support Brother Yiliang,” read the caption.