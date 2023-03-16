Cat Stevens to return this summer with a new album

The first single is the cheerful, family friendly Take The World Apart, with the lyrics “I'll take the world apart/to find a place for a peaceful heart”.

“The source of musical inspiration for this song came from the 50s. The smoochy harmonies and chords have an enchanting effect on the ear. Life was simpler then: Lonely hearts yearning for love," he said in a statement to The Associated Press.

The album reunites Stevens with producer Paul Samwell-Smith, who produced three Stevens albums between 1970-72 – Tea For The Tillerman, Teaser And The Firecat and Catch Bull At Four.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Stevens, who also goes by Yusuf, the name he took when he converted to Islam, has been a respected writer since releasing his debut in 1967. He’s had a string of Top 40 hits, from Peace Train and Wild World to Morning Has Broken. He was just named to Glastonbury’s coveted Legends slot this summer.