Want to watch 75 minutes of cat videos on the big screen? You can at The Projector

The event in Singapore will also include a cat adoption drive and a merchandise booth by the Cat Welfare Society (CWS). Tickets for the screening cost S$25 and part of the proceeds will be donated to CWS.

In an interview with US entertainment outlet Variety, Cat Video Fest founder Will Braden said he "watches 15,000 cat videos per year and selects about 200" for the medley.

"You’re going to see stuff from other countries, things that aren’t even online yet, [and] things from student films," he said.

The full programme can be found on Cat Video Fest 2024's official website.