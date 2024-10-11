Want to watch 75 minutes of cat videos on the big screen? You can at The Projector
Cat Video Fest is taking place at The Projector's Cineleisure outlet on Oct 26. There will also be a cat adoption drive at the venue.
If you're someone who enjoys scrolling through cat videos on TikTok for hours, good news 'cause you'll soon be able to take your love to a whole new level while doing your part for charity.
Singapore-based movie chain The Projector will screen Cat Video Fest at its Cineleisure outlet on Oct 26, the first time ever in Singapore. Cat Video Fest originated in the US and is essentially a 75-minute medley of cat videos sourced from all over the world.
The event in Singapore will also include a cat adoption drive and a merchandise booth by the Cat Welfare Society (CWS). Tickets for the screening cost S$25 and part of the proceeds will be donated to CWS.
In an interview with US entertainment outlet Variety, Cat Video Fest founder Will Braden said he "watches 15,000 cat videos per year and selects about 200" for the medley.
"You’re going to see stuff from other countries, things that aren’t even online yet, [and] things from student films," he said.
The full programme can be found on Cat Video Fest 2024's official website.