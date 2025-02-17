Cathay Cineplexes offering 10 movie tickets plus popcorn and drinks for S$100 with Save Our Screens vouchers

Cathay Cineplexes is offering Save Our Screens vouchers, which entitle the buyer to 10 movie tickets and 10 sets of popcorn and bottled water for just S$100 (US$74). The combo is originally worth up to S$223.

The promotion starts on Feb 21 but customers who would like to support the cinema chain can already pre-order the voucher set and collect them over-the-counter at any Cathay outlet from Feb 21 to Mar 31, 2025.

The set consists of 10 vouchers and each one can be used to redeem one standard movie ticket, one tub of popcorn and one bottled drinking water at any Cathay outlet from Feb 21 to Dec 21, 2025.

There are six locations across Singapore to choose from: Causeway Point, Downtown East, West Mall, Jem, Century Square and Clementi 321.

The vouchers can be used from Monday to Sunday, including the eve of public holidays and public holidays and is valid until Dec 31, 2025. Check the terms and conditions here.

Media company mm2, which owns the Cathay Cineplexes chain of cinemas, revealed that it was issued letters of demand from lawyers on Jan 28, requiring payments of about S$2.7 million in rent and other costs owed in relation to its Cathay Cineplexes’ operations at Century Square and Causeway Point. The cinema chain also saw several closures in the past few years.