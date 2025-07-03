Catherine, Princess of Wales, speaks of 'rollercoaster' cancer recovery 

Catherine, Princess of Wales on Wednesday (Jul 2) likened recovering from cancer to riding "a rollercoaster" as she spoke of going through "hard times" in her battle with the disease.

Kate, as she is widely called, is married to heir-to-the-throne Prince William and revealed she had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in March last year.

After undergoing a course of "preventative chemotherapy", in January she revealed she was in remission and has been gradually returning to public royal duties.

Visiting a cancer support centre at Colchester Hospital in eastern England, the 43-year-old princess told patients, volunteers and staff there that life following cancer treatment was not plain sailing.