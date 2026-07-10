Former TVB actress Cecilia Yiu announces acting comeback after 30 years

Hong Kong actress Cecilia Yiu is returning to the entertainment industry after 30 years away from acting.

The 57-year-old announced that she had signed with New World Entertainment at a press conference in Hong Kong on Tuesday (Jul 8), according to TVB Entertainment News.

Speaking at the event, Yiu said she looks forward to returning after three decades away from the industry and now sees herself as a newcomer.

At the press conference, the former TVB actress revealed that she had long considered making a comeback but lacked the confidence to return after spending so many years away from the spotlight.

She decided to return after being encouraged by her godbrother, who is the founder of New World Entertainment, and her manager.

According to news platform HK01, Yiu also addressed her past relationship with Hong Kong Cantopop star Aaron Kwok. Asked whether she would be open to meeting or working with Kwok again, Yiu said she had no objections, adding that their relationship ended many years ago and that she would not feel awkward collaborating with him professionally.

Yiu made her acting debut in 1986 while she was still in secondary school after taking part in TVB's Miss Television pageant. She later rose to fame for her role in the 1989 wuxia drama Ode To Gallantry before retiring from acting in 1995. Her other credits include the television dramas The Master Strategist (1988) and When Things Get Tough (1990).

According to Hong Kong media reports, Yiu married a businessman after retiring from acting in the 1990s. The couple are reportedly divorced. She has two children and is said to be based in Shanghai.