BTS and Twice members among celebrities who attended Blackpink's South Korea concert
K-pop girl group Blackpink staged the first two shows of its Deadline world tour at South Korea's Goyang Stadium over the weekend (Jul 5 and 6). Many K-pop and K-drama stars were seen at the concert.
K-pop and K-drama fans at South Korea's Goyang Stadium over the weekend (Jul 5 and 6) had many reasons to Stay. Not only did music sensation Blackpink kick off its highly anticipated Deadline tour, but the concert itself was attended by some of the biggest names in Korean entertainment.
Here are some of the stars who were spotted at Blackpink's South Korea concert.
1. J-Hope (BTS)
According to an online netizen who was at Blackpink's concert, it "felt like an earthquake had occurred" when attendees realised that J-Hope was present at the venue.
The 31-year-old idol was seen dancing to a few songs, including Jennie's With The IE (Way Up), at the concert. He also took a picture with Colin Crooks, the British Ambassador to South Korea.
2. Nayeon and Jihyo (Twice)
Similarly, Twice members Nayeon and Jihyo were greeted with screams and cheers when they entered Goyang Stadium, though the latter appeared to shy away from the attention.
Fans have also expressed their amusement at pictures and videos of the pair wearing cooling patches and using portable fans at the concert.
"I burst out laughing the moment I saw it. So cute," wrote one netizen.
3. Irene and Seulgi (Red Velvet)
Seated one row below Nayeon and Jihyo were Red Velvet members Irene and Seulgi. The Monster singers were spotted cheering for Blackpink several times during the concert.
They, too, received cooling patches from Nayeon and Jihyo.
4. Babymonster
YG Entertainment labelmates, Babymonster, showed that they got the Hot Sauce as they danced to many Blackpink hits, including How You Like That and Boombayah.
5. Minnie (I-dle)
Seated near Babymonster was I-dle member Minnie. The Thai-born singer was spotted dancing along with fellow countrywoman Pharita to Rose's smash hit Apt.
6. Mingyu, Jeonghan, The8 (Seventeen)
Also present at the same section as Minnie and Babymonster were Seventeen members Mingyu, Jeonghan and The8.
7. Le Sserafim
Seated at the floor section, Le Sserafim undoubtedly had some of the best views among attendees. In addition to jumping and dancing about during the concert, the quintet also interacted with fans and posed for photos with them.
Following Blackpink's concert, the members of Le Sserafim took to the fan platform Weverse DM to share their experience there, saying that they lost their voices and had "so much fun".
8. Lee Min-ho
Popular K-drama star Lee Min-ho is set to star alongside Blackpink member Jisoo in the upcoming film Omniscient Reader.
9. The cast of Snowdrop
Speaking of co-stars, the cast members of Jisoo's debut drama Snowdrop were also in attendance. These include her leading man Jung Hae-in, Heo Nam-jun and Yoon Se-ah.
10. Jung Ho-yeon
The Squid Game star was mostly incognito at the concert. On Monday morning (Jul 7), she took to Instagram to share her view of the stage during Blackpink's performance.
Blackpink's Deadline concert saw the group performing both classic hits and the solo tracks of its four members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa.
The concert also marked the debut performance of Blackpink's new single, Jump, which is scheduled to be released soon.
Blackpink is set to embark on the North American leg of its Deadline tour this weekend, starting at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, USA.