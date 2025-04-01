IU, BTS, Twice, Blackpink, G-Dragon and more celebs donate to those affected by wildfires in South Korea

V donated 200 million won through the Korean Red Cross, with 100 million won going to relief activities for wildfire victims and the other 100 million won for improving the working conditions of firefighters.

He said: “I extend my deep respect to those who have suffered due to the sudden disaster, as well as to the firefighters, response teams, and volunteers who are risking their safety and working tirelessly on the front lines.

“While serving in the military, I felt heartbroken watching the news during our evening roll call. I also thought about how some of my fellow soldiers’ families might have been affected by the disaster, which made me even more concerned. Fortunately, the wildfire has now been mostly contained, but I sincerely hope that there will be no further casualties. I pray that my donation can provide even a small amount of help.”

JUNGKOOK (BTS)