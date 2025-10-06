Celebs at F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025: Superman star David Corenswet, Dylan Wang, K-pop group Seventeen and more
The recently concluded F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 saw many global celebrities coming to the country to witness the race, with some even getting to rub shoulders with the racers.
The global celebrities who graced the recently concluded F1 Singapore Grand Prix weren't just limited to music acts performing at the event. Box office heavyweights and Korean superstars were among the VIPs in town to witness the race, with some even getting to rub shoulders with the racers themselves.
Here are some of the confirmed celeb sightings.
1. DAVID CORENSWET
The Superman star flew to Singapore, seemingly at the invitation of the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), and thanked STB's Visit Singapore account for his "first F1 experience".
2. DYLAN WANG
Like Corenswet, Chinese celebrity Dylan Wang tagged the Visit Singapore account on his post documenting his F1 experience.
3. SEVENTEEN
Members of K-pop group Seventeen, Vernon and Dino, got a tour of Oracle Red Bull Racing's garage and were left astounded after seeing how fast its crew changed the tyres of a car.
4. HYUN BIN
Over at Team Ferrari, South Korean actor Hyun Bin was spotted with Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur.
5. ENHYPEN
Members of K-pop group Enhypen were among the first celebrities to take part in this year's F1 festivities. Jay, Jake, Jungwon and Sunghoon took time before their Singapore concert to visit Oracle Red Bull Racing's garage and meet Max Verstappen.