Ase Wang and former Miss Universe Singapore Cheryl Chou among new additions to Mediacorp's The Celebrity Agency
Also new to the team are photographer Ade Lau and chef Wu Si Han.
On Thursday (Apr 13), Mediacorp's The Celebrity Agency announced that four new talents have joined their ranks: Ase Wang, Cheryl Chou, Ade Lau and Wu Si Han. Here's what you need to know about these personalities.
ASE WANG
Formerly based in Thailand, the actress-model was a student of the prestigious Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute. From 2012 to 2014, she was the resident judge of the reality TV show, Supermodel Me. Wang then moved her career to Hong Kong, where she was featured in commercials and music videos, and worked alongside Aaron Kwok and Leon Lai.
In the local scene, Wang also showcased her acting chops in Channel 5’s long-form drama Tanglin as the loveable and funny Chloe, and played a leading role in local movie 18 as a witty detective.
Wang said: “Mediacorp has been instrumental in shaping my career by providing formative opportunities like Tanglin and Spin. In fact, most of my shows have been with them, so it makes perfect sense to be managed by the team that built my career from the very start – for whom I’ll always remember and be grateful for.”
Chou spent 10 years living in Shanghai, China, while studying in the International Baccalaureate programme, before moving to Hong Kong to pursue a degree in Fashion Marketing and Merchandising. In 2016, she was crowned Miss Universe Singapore. Since 2018, she has been acting in English and Chinese dramas including Reunion, The Cutting Edge and Strike Gold (黄金巨塔).
Chou said: “I’m extremely excited to be managed by The Celebrity Agency. I am a firm believer of change, and I feel this change will bring about many new opportunities for me. I am definitely looking forward to bring my career to the next level with Mediacorp.”
With over 16 years of experience in the industry, Ade Lau has honed her craft to create a diverse portfolio that includes intimate portraits and captivating editorials. Part of the creative team for 2013’s Japan ASEAN Fashion Week, Lau has worked with many famous celebrities including Fann Wong, Christopher Lee and Cynthia Koh.
Lau said: “I'm absolutely thrilled at the opportunity to work with such a respected and well-established company. I’m excited for the opportunities it presents for my career growth and exposure, and can’t wait to get started on this new chapter of my career.”
As a young chef, Wu Si Han grew his horizons working at various prestigious restaurants, including Singapore’s first Michelin-starred restaurant Joël Robuchon. In addition to his impressive culinary resume, Wu is also a familiar face in local variety programmes, appearing on shows such as Old Taste Detective (古早味侦探) and Meals On Mission (暖心厨房). He is also the first Singaporean to join Gaggenau, a luxury brand with over 300 years of brand heritage in culinary experiences.
Wu said: “I’m honoured and excited to be managed by The Celebrity Agency and look forward to working with Mediacorp to push boundaries of what we can achieve together.”