Ase Wang and former Miss Universe Singapore Cheryl Chou among new additions to Mediacorp's The Celebrity Agency

Formerly based in Thailand, the actress-model was a student of the prestigious Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute. From 2012 to 2014, she was the resident judge of the reality TV show, Supermodel Me. Wang then moved her career to Hong Kong, where she was featured in commercials and music videos, and worked alongside Aaron Kwok and Leon Lai.

In the local scene, Wang also showcased her acting chops in Channel 5’s long-form drama Tanglin as the loveable and funny Chloe, and played a leading role in local movie 18 as a witty detective.

Wang said: “Mediacorp has been instrumental in shaping my career by providing formative opportunities like Tanglin and Spin. In fact, most of my shows have been with them, so it makes perfect sense to be managed by the team that built my career from the very start – for whom I’ll always remember and be grateful for.”