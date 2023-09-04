Yanxi Palace stars Wu Jinyan and Xu Kai represented by Mediacorp to explore opportunities in the region

In a press release announcing the partnership, Doreen Neo, Mediacorp's Chief Talent Officer, said: “We are thrilled to join forces with Huanyu, a Chinese powerhouse that shares our vision of propelling artistes to the global stage.

"This partnership is twofold: Not only does it amplify our ongoing efforts to provide local talent with international opportunities, it also marks TCA’s first venture into representing overseas artistes, paving the way for more cross-border collaborations.”

Yang Le, CEO and co-founder of Huanyu Entertainment added: "This landmark partnership not only deepens our collaboration to unlock new opportunities for our artistes on the global stage but also marks Huanyu’s debut in representing Singaporean talent in China, opening an exciting new chapter for us. We are optimistic about the vast potential of this collaboration and are excited to witness what lies ahead.”