Yanxi Palace stars Wu Jinyan and Xu Kai represented by Mediacorp to explore opportunities in the region
Under this partnership between Mediacorp's The Celebrity Agency and China's Huanyu Entertainment, local artistes Ayden Sng, Hong Ling and Chantalle Ng will also be able to explore opportunities in China.
On Tuesday (Sep 4), Mediacorp’s artiste management arm The Celebrity Agency (TCA) announced that it has partnered China’s Huanyu Entertainment to create more global opportunities for their respective talents.
The two organisations have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which will see several Mediacorp artistes, such as Ayden Sng, Hong Ling and Chantalle Ng, being represented by Huanyu in China and explore casting and commercial opportunities there.
Similarly, Huanyu’s artistes Wu Jinyan and Xu Kai will be represented by TCA in Singapore and Malaysia, giving them more opportunities in the region.
The two stars captivated viewers as an onscreen couple in the hit 2018 Chinese period drama Story Of Yanxi Palace and the 2022 historical drama Royal Feast.
In a press release announcing the partnership, Doreen Neo, Mediacorp's Chief Talent Officer, said: “We are thrilled to join forces with Huanyu, a Chinese powerhouse that shares our vision of propelling artistes to the global stage.
"This partnership is twofold: Not only does it amplify our ongoing efforts to provide local talent with international opportunities, it also marks TCA’s first venture into representing overseas artistes, paving the way for more cross-border collaborations.”
Yang Le, CEO and co-founder of Huanyu Entertainment added: "This landmark partnership not only deepens our collaboration to unlock new opportunities for our artistes on the global stage but also marks Huanyu’s debut in representing Singaporean talent in China, opening an exciting new chapter for us. We are optimistic about the vast potential of this collaboration and are excited to witness what lies ahead.”