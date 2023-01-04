Celine Dion excluded from Rolling Stone’s best singers list and her fans are not happy

Celion Dion fans are up in arms after the My Heart Will Go On singer was excluded from the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list compiled by music publication Rolling Stone.

Aretha Franklin topped the list and some of the other artistes within the top 20 include Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Freddie Mercury, Whitney Houston and Prince.

Comments on social media demanding answers for Dion’s exclusion – and that of other singers – began rolling in after the list was released on Sunday (Jan 1).

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown wrote on Twitter: “They got THE @MichaelJackson way down at EIGHTY-SIX?! and no @CelineDion at ALL?!”

“… and if Celine Dion isn’t in the Top Ten at the LEAST what are we really doing?!” she added.

Another who disagreed with the list wrote: “Rolling Stone but (sic) Taylor Swift in the Top 200 vocalists but didn’t even mention Celine Dion or Janet Jackson. And they put Rihanna ABOVE Kelly Clarkson?????”

Yet another tweeted: "Look... you can argue Celine Dion's music is not your cup of tea and that's fair ... But to say that Celine Dion is not among all-time greatest singers is unbelievable."