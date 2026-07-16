Celine Dion fuels speculation among local fans after reminiscing about Singapore in series of posts

Is Celine Dion coming to Singapore? That's what fans are asking after the Canadian music icon uploaded a series of seemingly random posts, reminiscing about the country.

The My Heart Will Go On singer first sparked intrigue on Tuesday (Jul 14) after she uploaded three photos of herself in Singapore, taken in 2018 – presumably when she was in town to stage her first-ever concert in the country.

At the time, Dion performed at Marina Bay Sands to a sold-out crowd of 6,000.