Brands drop South Korean actor Cha Eun-woo from ads as tax evasion controversy sparks public backlash

The same has been done for Abib’s Korean Instagram page, while his image continues to be displayed on the global page for now. Posts announcing Cha as the brand’s ambassador on X (formerly Twitter) were also deleted. His profile photographs still remain on the brand’s official website.

Local media have also reported that advertisements for Shinhan Bank featuring Cha have been made private on the bank's YouTube and social media channels as of Friday morning (Jan 23). Cha became a model for the bank's financial services in early 2025.

Public backlash continues to grow in the midst of these allegations.

It was reported that Cha negotiated with the NTS to delay issuing the official audit results notice until his military enlistment process was completed. Cha enlisted for mandatory military service on Jul 28, 2025 and is scheduled to be discharged in January 2027.