South Korean actor Cha Eun-woo will enlist in the military in July

In a statement, Fantagio said: "We would like to express our gratitude to the Arohas (Astro's fans) who have always given endless love to Astro. At the same time, we would like to inform everyone that our artiste Cha Eun-woo will enlist in the military.

"Cha Eun-woo, who recently applied to join the military band, received the final acceptance letter from the Military Manpower Administration today. He will enter the training camp on Jul 28 to receive basic military training, and then perform his duties in the military band."

The agency added that "in order to prevent safety accidents due to crowding", Cha's enlistment location and time will be kept confidential.

"We ask everyone to give Cha Eun-woo strong support so that he can faithfully perform his duties and return in good health."