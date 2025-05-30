South Korean actor Cha Eun-woo will enlist in the military in July
The 28-year-old actor and member of K-pop boy group Astro will serve in the army's military band.
South Korean actor Cha Eun-woo, 28, will enlist in the military on Jul 28, announced his agency Fantagio on Thursday (May 29). The True Beauty star and member of K-pop boy group Astro will serve in the army's military band.
In South Korea, upon turning 18, all able-bodied men are required by law to perform 18 to 21 months of military service.
In a statement, Fantagio said: "We would like to express our gratitude to the Arohas (Astro's fans) who have always given endless love to Astro. At the same time, we would like to inform everyone that our artiste Cha Eun-woo will enlist in the military.
"Cha Eun-woo, who recently applied to join the military band, received the final acceptance letter from the Military Manpower Administration today. He will enter the training camp on Jul 28 to receive basic military training, and then perform his duties in the military band."
The agency added that "in order to prevent safety accidents due to crowding", Cha's enlistment location and time will be kept confidential.
"We ask everyone to give Cha Eun-woo strong support so that he can faithfully perform his duties and return in good health."
Cha recently starred in the music video of IU's A Beautiful Person. In June, he and the other members of Astro will stage a two-night concert at South Korea's Inspire Arena. Titled Stargraphy, the concert will also feature former member Rocky, who left the group in 2023.