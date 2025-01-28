Cha Eun-woo and Seventeen's Seungkwan pay tribute to late Astro member Moonbin on his birthday
Multiple South Korean celebrities paid tribute to the late Moonbin on what would have been his 27th birthday.
Multiple South Korean celebrities recently paid tribute to the late Moonbin – a member of the K-pop group Astro – on what would have been his 27th birthday. The singer was found dead in his apartment on Apr 19, 2023. He was born on Jan 26, 1998.
Amongst the celebrities who paid tribute to Moonbin was South Korean actor and Astro groupmate Cha Eun-woo. Cha uploaded a video on his personal YouTube page where he sang a cover of the song For A Long Time After That by singer-songwriter Shin Seung-hun.
In the video's description, Cha wished Moonbin a happy birthday and apologised for not visiting him as much.
He wrote: "Lately, I miss you so much. There’s so much I want to talk about while having a drink together but you’re not here for me to lean on. I’m sorry I haven’t been able to visit you as often as I did last year.
"Your absence feels especially heavy, my friend. I just miss you. I love you."
In a separate post on his Instagram page, Cha appeared to have also visited Moonbin's gravesite and laid out snacks that were said to be the latter's favourites.
Other Astro members such as MJ, Jinjin and Sanha also paid tribute to Moonbin on their personal social media pages.
On the second day of the group's concert tour in Singapore which took place on Jan 26, Seventeen member Seungkwan – a close friend of Moonbin's – dedicated the song Dandelion to him, drawing tears from attendees.
Before performing the song, Seungkwan said: "It is my precious friend's birthday today and I want to sing a song that I dedicated to [him]."
Also paying tribute to Moonbin was SinB – a member of the K-pop girl group GFriend. The two had been childhood friends and lived near each other.
She wrote: "Happy Birthday Bin, I miss you."
Where to get help:
Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767
Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222
Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019
You can also find a list of international helplines here. If someone you know is at immediate risk, call 24-hour emergency medical services.