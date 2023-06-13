Logo
Entertainment

South Korean idol Cha Eun-woo will be in Singapore on Jun 14
The Astro member will make an appearance at ION Orchard’s Dior store and Tanjong Beach Club.

(Photo: Dior Beauty)

Hazeeq Sukri
13 Jun 2023 12:52PM
If you’re a hardcore fan of Cha Eun-woo, you might want to start applying for urgent leave this Wednesday (Jun 14). The idol, who is the global ambassador of Parfums Christian Dior, will be making an appearance at two locations in Singapore.

The first will be at ION Orchard’s Dior Beauty Boutique at 11am. The True Beauty star will then head over to the Dioriviera Tanjong Beach Club pop-up at 6pm.

Cha will be in town for the launch of Privée Dioriviera Fragrance, a new composition by Francis Kurkdjian – the Perfume Creation Director Of Parfums Christian Dior.

Cha first debuted as a member of K-pop group Astro in 2016. He gained further popularity after becoming an actor, having starred in hits such as True Beauty and Island. Thanks to his talent and good looks, Cha has also achieved numerous industry accolades including the Rising Star Award at the 2018 Asia Artist Awards and Rookie Award at the 2020 SBS Entertainment Awards.

Source: CNA/hq

Related Topics

Korean culture celebrity

