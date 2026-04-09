Singer-actor Cha Eun-woo says he has fully paid taxes following recent tax evasion controversy, issues apology

The 29-year-old apologised, writing: “I sincerely apologise to fans and many others for the disappointment and confusion caused by the recent tax controversy.”

He added that due to “various administrative procedures”, he had to be “cautious” in expressing his thoughts, addressing the delay in speaking publicly.

On the matter, Cha said: “I respect the procedures and results of the National Tax Service, and to prevent further confusion, I have paid all related taxes. I will also faithfully engage in the remaining procedures.”

He also acknowledged responsibility, saying: “If there were parts I failed to review thoroughly, the responsibility lies entirely with me. I will not avoid blame by saying, ‘I didn’t know’ or ‘it was someone else’s decision.’”

Cha also briefly addressed the establishment of a corporation, which had been cited in reports about the case. The entity was described as a one-person agency set up in 2019. Reports alleged it was linked to how his income was managed and taxed.

Cha said: “During a period of change and confusion in my activities, I established a corporation to stabilise my career. Looking back, there were parts I didn’t review thoroughly, and the responsibility lies with me, not my family or company.”

He concluded by apologising to fans, adding that he would adopt stricter standards in managing his activities moving forward.

Cha had been investigated by the Seoul Regional Tax Office’s Investigation Division 4, a unit that typically handles major tax cases, in July 2025, prior to his military enlistment. He was later notified of a surcharge exceeding 20 billion won, including additional income taxes.

Following the controversy, several brands, including skincare company Abib and Shinhan Bank, removed him from their promotional materials.